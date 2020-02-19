Wells ISD promotes high school principal to be new superintendent

WELLS, Texas (KETK) – Wells ISD has named high school principal Jill Gaston as their new superintendent.

Gaston will finish out the school year as principal and assume her new duties on July 1. She will be allowed some administrative responsibilities on March 1 so that she can come up with a plan for the 2020-2021 school year, according to interim superintendent Dale Morton.

She will succeed James Moore, who left at the beginning of the school year to take a job with Ennis ISD. Morton was named the interim for the remainder of the year. He was the superintendent from 1997 to 2016.

Gaston has served multiple Texas schools over the years, including districts in Central, Hudson, and Bryan county.