WEEK 1: Amway Coaches Poll

Week one of the Amway Coaches Poll is out.
The poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season with votes coming from a panel of head football coaches at FBS universities. Each coach submits a top 25 with a first=place vote worth 25 points, second place 24 and so on down to the 25th spot, which earns a point.
This year’s Amway Board of Coaches consists of; Chris Ash, Rutgers; Dino Babers, Syracuse; David Bailiff, Rice; David Beaty, Kansas; Bret Bielema, Arkansas; John Bonamego, Central Michigan; Terry Bowden, Akron; Matt Campbell, Iowa State; Ron Caragher, San Jose State; Rod Carey, Northern Illinois; Paul Chryst, Wisconsin; Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan; David Cutcliffe, Duke; DJ Durkin, Maryland; Larry Fedora, North Carolina; Jimbo Fisher, Florida State; James Franklin, Penn State; Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech; Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State; Bryan Harsin, Boise State; Clay Helton, Southern California; Tom Herman, Houston; Doc Holliday, Marshall; Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech; Joey Jones, South Alabama, Brian Kelly, Notre Dame; Sean Kugler, Texas-El Paso; Mike Leach, Washington State; Lance Leipold, Buffalo; Seth Littrell, North Texas; Rocky Long, San Diego State; Mike MacIntyre, Colorado; Gus Malzahn, Auburn; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Doug Martin, New Mexico State; Derek Mason, Vanderbilt; Urban Meyer, Ohio State; Trent Miles, Georgia State; Philip Montgomery, Tulsa; Scottie Montgomery, East Carolina; Chad Morris, Southern Methodist; Dan Mullen, Mississippi State; Mike Norvell, Memphis; Gary Patterson, TCU; Chris Petersen, Washington; Brian Polian, Nevada; Mark Richt, Miami (Fla.); Mike Riley, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, Arizona; Nick Saban, Alabama; Tony Sanchez, UNLV; Scott Satterfield, Appalachian State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Frank Solich, Ohio; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee State; Bob Stoops, Oklahoma; Kevin Sumlin, Texas A&M; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; Tommy Tuberville, Cincinnati; Ron Turner, Florida International; Matt Wells, Utah State; Kyle Whittingham, Utah; Kevin Wilson, Indiana; Everett Withers, Texas State.
The first list of rankings can be seen below with the number of points the team received, as well as their conference:
1) Alabama (1,585) SEC
2) Clemson (1,524) ACC
3) Oklahoma (1,398) Big XII
4) Florida State (1,351) ACC
5) Ohio State (1,321) Big Ten
6) Louisiana State (1,241) SEC
7) Stanford (1,149) Pac-12
8) Michigan (1,062) Big Ten
9) Notre Dame (1,034) Independent
10) Tennessee (960) SEC
11) Michigan State (901) Big Ten
12) Ole Miss (792) SEC
14) Houston (668) AAC
15) TCU (649) Big XII
15) Iowa (579) Big Ten
16) Georgia (525) SEC
17) USC (468) Pac-12
18) Washington (454) Pac-12
19) Oklahoma State (426) Big XII
20) UNC (422) ACC
21) Baylor (383) Big XII
22) Oregon (361) Pac-12
23) Louisville (331) ACC
24) UCLA (296) Pac-12
25) Florida (245) SEC
Week 1 conference totals: AAC (1), ACC (4), Big Ten (4), Big XII (4), Independent (1), Pac-12 (5), SEC(6).
**Other teams who received votes are; Miami (Fla.) 120; Wisconsin 82; Utah 73; Boise State 73; Washington State 47; Texas A&M 37; Texas 34; Arkansas 34; Northwestern 31; Navy 30; Mississippi State 19; San Diego State 18; Nebraska 17; Auburn 17; Western Kentucky 11; Pittsburgh 8; Brigham Young 6; Appalachian State 4; Duke 3; Arizona 2; Marshall 2; Toledo 2; South Florida 2; Memphis 1; Indiana 1; Northern Illinois 1.