Wednesday Morning Forecast: Another warm day expected, rain chances arrive Thursday

TODAY: We’ll see another warm day with high temperatures in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High: 68. Winds: NE 5 MPH

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and mild temperatures expected. Low: 47. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: We’ll see passing clouds especially for Deep East Texas in the morning. More clouds in the evening with rain chances arriving late tomorrow night. Better chances of rain the further north and east you go. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 72. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few sprinkles and showers in the morning with a few clouds lingering around through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 51. High: 60. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cool afternoon temperatures. Low: 45. High: 63. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Much warmer with temperatures back into the 70s and partly cloudy skies. Low: 48. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies out ahead of our next cold front that will be arriving late Monday night. Some showers can’t be ruled out. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 59. High: 71. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some spotty rain. Much colder. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 42. High: 49. Winds: NW 15 MPH.