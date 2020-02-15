WATCH: True Vine Brewing Co. opens downtown taproom with a unique and close atmosphere

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A well-known brewery in East Texas is expanding its reach downtown by opening up a smaller more unique space.

True Vine Brewing Company is opening a second location on the first floor of the Plaza Tower. The grand opening will be held on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

“My husband and I have always set a heart for downtown, we live close to downtown, we’ve always had a desire to have a True Vine downtown and so when this opportunity came up here at the Plaza Tower we jumped on it,” said Traci Dixon, owner of True Vine Brewing Co.

The company has its first location off Earl Campbell Pkwy with craft beer and homemade pizza. They also have plenty of seating, an outdoor green space for families, and a pavilion.

“Our other location, which we call the ‘Big True Vine’ now is a destination spot, we have a kids park, a dog park, a stage that we have live music every weekend and so our goal was just to provide a place that Tyler could be proud of and that brings people together no matter what part of the city they’re from all around a beer,” said Dixon.

Located in the heart of Tyler, their new space features a taproom experience with a fermenting room, bartop, and wine room.

After Governor Abbott passed the beer-to-go law in June 2019, True Vine also offers beer and wine to be purchased and taken home.

“Now we’re able to sell beer-to-go so people could stop by after work, grab a six-pack and take it home with them if they chose to, as well as wine,” said Dixon.