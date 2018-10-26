BREAKING NEWS

WATCH: Smith County sheriff, a former ATF agent, discusses mail bombs

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 05:55 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 05:55 PM CDT

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, who served as an ATF agent for more than 20 years, discusses the suspected mail bomber with KETK anchor Neal Barton.

Watch the video to see what federal agents look for in a bombing case and how they work to catch the culprits.

