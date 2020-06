President Trump holds a Bible in a photo op outside the St John’s Episcopal Church across the street from the White House, June 1 2020 (Nexstar)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – President Trump is arriving in Dallas to participate in a roundtable discussion with faith leaders, law enforcement officials, and small business owners to discuss race relations and policing.

Trump will join the community and faith leaders at Gateway Church in Dallas, where he is expected to announce his administration’s plan for “holistic revitalization and recovery.”

He also is expected to host a fundraising dinner later.