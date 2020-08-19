Sen. Cornyn volunteers at East Texas Food Bank, tours the facility

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Sen. John Cornyn is making his way through Tyler on Wednesday and is volunteering at the East Texas Food Bank and will later be led on a tour of the facility.

Cornyn said that he will learn how the food bank has used federal resources through the CARES Act that was passed earlier this year to help businesses and nonprofits during the pandemic.

He will be joined by Mayor Martin Heines of Tyler, Judge Nathaniel Moran of Smith County, Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford of Tyler ISD, President Dr. Juan Mejia of Tyler Junior College, President Dr. Michael Tidwell of UT Tyler, and leadership from local health care facilities will also share how they have used CARES Act grants to benefit the community.