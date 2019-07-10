Breaking News
2 RVs destroyed after explosion near Lake Palestine

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott speaking about tropical system in the Gulf, hurricane preparedness

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC