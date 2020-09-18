WATCH LIVE: CHRISTUS TMF health system opens world-class cancer center, building new cancer institute

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Louise Herrington Cancer Center, located on the 5th floor, at the Bradley-Thompson at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances – Tyler has been completed.

The cancer center was named in memory after Tyler philanthropist Louise Herrington.

The center includes 24 inpatient beds in large, private suites designed to accommodate the patients’ family and care teams.

The center provides a full scope of care needed including: surgeons, nursing staff, physical therapists and dietitians, as well as medical, radiation, and gynecologic oncologists in collaboration with Texas Oncology.

The center is an inpatient center for patients who have had major cancer operations.

It is also a setting for oncology patients who will get an infusion/chemotherapy for an aggressive cancer which requires hospitilization.

Patients will now have a place with higher acuity nursing and a lower nurse-to-patient ratio.

“We can serve patients from across Northeast Texas. There are incredible med/radiation oncologists available locally to our patients through our colleagues at Texas Oncology, and patients can get the high-end surgical care here. But if patients have gone through all the standard care and are need of something new like a clinical trial drug, they can now come and get that here at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, as well. Cancer care in this day and age is multidisciplinary – no one can fight this disease alone, and we truly work as a team to care for our patients.” Jason Proctor, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and Texas Oncology currently will finalize plans for a new outpatient treatment and research center, to be named Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute.

Construction will begin in the next three to four months for a summer 2022 opening. More details about the new institute will be revealed later this year.

At Texas Oncology-Tyler, clinical trials and research programs has helped in the development of major cancer breakthroughs like immunotherapy drugs such as Opdivo and Keytruda.

Oncology–Tyler oncologists have offered more than 550 clinical trials in which more than 8,100 area patients have participated.