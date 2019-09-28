WATCH: Girl headbutts calf for misbehaving in show ring at East Texas State Fair

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A video of a young girl headbutting her steer in the show ring at the East Texas State Fair has gone viral after her mother posted it on Facebook.

After sitting on the sidelines for many years, Ruby was finally ready to enter the show ring with Chewy by her side.

However, as Chewy was restless in the ring, Ruby did not hesitate to give attitude back and headbutted her steer as her mother captured the moment on video.

After strutting their stuff, Ruby and Chewing placed high in the class and came out with Grand Champion Mini Hereford Steer and a nice rosette ribbon.

As of Sunday, the video has over 439K views, 2K reactions, 2.1K comments, and 7.1K shares.

Highlight of my day! When your calf keeps misbehaving and you’ve got no free hands…..#whatNOTtodoinshowmanship #RubyandChewy AT Brahmans Posted by Jordon Thomas on Wednesday, September 25, 2019