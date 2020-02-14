WATCH: Crunch Fitness opens Friday, spreading ‘No Judgments’ slogan

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new fitness center is opening its doors on Friday and KETK is here to give you a sneak peek inside.

Crunch Fitness is known for its welcoming atmosphere and #NoJudgments zone. It’s located at the corner of Loop 323 and Paluxy in the old Hobby Lobby.

“Crunch is a place where everybody is accepted,” said Johnson. “We want everybody to feel comfortable and have a home, warm, inviting, giving, serving mentality people that are here to help them here on their journey.”

The new gym is open and staffed 24/7 where people have three different membership options.

$9.95 access to circuit training

$22.95 access to circuit training, group fitness classes, hydromassage, tanning, and red light therapy

$29.95 access to circuit training, group fitness classes, hydromassage, tanning, red light therapy, ride classes, kid’s crunch babysitting.

In 1989, Crunch started as group classes in a basement then grew to over 300 gyms across the nation.

“We are still hanging our hat on large group fitness classes, but we also have small group high-intensity interval training classes or boot camp style classes,” said David Johnson, managing partner.

Walking through the doors, you are immediately consumed in the atmosphere of health and fitness. The colorful equipment and loud music make you want to enjoy working out and be acquainted with like-minded people around you.

Along with hundreds of machines, the gym offers tanning rooms, hydromassage, and red light therapy.

“Image sitting on one of these and having hot water jets hitting you from underneath, blasting you from the back of your head to the bottom of your feet,” said Johnson. “Best way to relax before you workout or post-workout recovery.”

The red lighiht therapy bed helps increase the level of collagen in the body, which is known for being in the skin but also in the joints and ligaments.

“This business is built on people, people that care about everybody that is walking through that door,” said David Johnson, managing partner. “Finding out and encouraging them what brought them here and encouraging them on their journey.”

Included in the membership fees are group fitness classes that can fit over 70 people, HIIT (high-intensity interval training, nutrition and fitness evaluations, recovery lounge, and a sauna.