WATCH: City of Tyler makes safety video after KETK News exposes crosswalk danger

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After a video went viral showing a 14-year-old dodging car as he crossed Paluxy, many were concerned where the crossing guard was to stop cars.

The original video now, posted by Tanya Rocha has over 45,000 views.

After KETK exposed details into the crossing guard’s schedule and the city’s responsibility, The City of Tyler recently released safety video on how to cross a road, and the crosswalk they are at is the one at Paluxy.

The City of Tyler is in charge of employing the crossing guards including the one that was not seen as students crossed multiple times at Paluxy.

We spoke to the City of Tyler Public Safety PIO who said the crossing guard was present but may not be visible.

“Everybody gets antsy wanting to cross the street, kids are no different,” Wells said. “We’re ready to get going and move on especially if we don’t want to wait. That’s likely what happened and that’s the corrective actions we’re taking. What we’ve done to remedy that is you’ll see this crossing guard with their own chair, like a folding chair, to increase visibility.” JENNY WELLS, CITY OF TYLER PUBLIC SAFETY PIO

There is no update on the crossing guard at the Paluxy crosswalk, but the video they released has over 5,000 views.

