Wassail Fest to be held in downtown Nacogdoches Saturday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Known as a favored tradition, the wassail fest will kick off in downtown Saturday.

Multiple stores will have plenty of Wassail to sample and a vote will take place asking for your favorite.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in downtown Nacogdoches.

“Well, we do a little something different, we spice it up a little bit different and then people just like because we put food out and it’s just a party in here,” said Gerry Larabee, multi-year champion.

Larabee adds her favorite part of the festival is simply meeting people she doesn’t see very often.