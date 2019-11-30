Wassail Fest to be held in downtown Nacogdoches Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Known as a favored tradition, the wassail fest will kick off in downtown Saturday.

Multiple stores will have plenty of Wassail to sample and a vote will take place asking for your favorite.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in downtown Nacogdoches.

“Well, we do a little something different, we spice it up a little bit different and then people just like because we put food out and it’s just a party in here,” said Gerry Larabee, multi-year champion.

Larabee adds her favorite part of the festival is simply meeting people she doesn’t see very often.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories