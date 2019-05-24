Waskom man killed in shooting; suspect charged

A Waskom man is dead following a shooting Thursday in Panola County.

Deputies with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office have charged Tramaine Butler, of DeBerry, with murder for the shooting death of Keileon Johnson.

Deputies say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon on County Road 3151 in DeBerry. Deputies were told that one person was shot during an argument and the suspect shooter was still on the scene.

Johnson was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, but the driver flagged down an Inter-Community firefighter vehicle along the way. Despite their efforts, Johnson died on the scene. A second victim was also found with a gunshot wound to the hand. That victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Johnson’s body was taken to Dallas for an autopsy. Butler was arrested at the location on County Road 3151.

The investigation is ongoing.