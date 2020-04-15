Washington State teenager killed from four-wheeler accident in Cherokee County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ambulancemgn3_20150327053635

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Washington teenager was killed in a four-wheeler accident down in Cherokee County near the end of March.

In a statement released Wednesday, Sheriff James Campbell said that back on March 29 19-year-old Makayla Miller got into a four-wheeler accident with a male, who was also 19.

The crash occurred on private property in the 2400 block of CR 3220 west of Jacksonville.

The male was treated on-site with a minor injury to his arm. Miller, who was driving, was treated by EMS workers but later died.

Cherokee County officials have sent Miller’s body off for an autopsy. She has been identified as a Washington State resident, but was in Texas to visit friends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories