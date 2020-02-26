WARRANT ROUNDUP: New initiative in Rusk County focuses on parents who default on child support

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Some parents in Rusk County got a big surprise early this morning, and not the good kind. Local authorities showed up at their front doors and took them into custody for reportedly defaulting on child support.

KETK News gives you an inside look at the ongoing project that plans to put more deadbeat parents behind bars.

Ten men owing tens of thousands of dollars worth of child support were picked up Tuesday morning in a warrant sweep, which included a list of 30 deadbeat parents.

Average amounts were several thousand, but one case owed $73,000. The total of all 30 warrants comes out to around $640,000.

“Everything that we collect off of this, it all goes directly to the kids, it goes back to the kids to help them out,” said Sheriff Price.

Tuesday’s roundup wasn’t just about child-support payouts, most of the men caught revealed to have lengthy criminal backgrounds.

“We actually had several people that had warrants on them that had other outstanding warrants on them from other agencies, besides just the child support warrants,” said Sheriff Price.

Meaning those inmates will be answering to multiple charges in multiple counties.

With 10 of the 30 picked up, that means they’re still looking for additional people. Sheriff Price said if you found a card from them in your front door, it means they’re looking for you.

“I would highly recommend you make that phone call, today is the day to call the Attorney General and talk to them and work out a deal with them, because we are still out there, actively seeking these warrants, and if we find you, you will be going to jail,” said Sheriff Price.

They say they decided to combine efforts with The Henderson Police Department and the Attorney General’s Office in order to get ahead of the curve on a growing problem in our area.

They tell us they will continue to bring deadbeat parents to justice in their community.