WANTED: Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for woman involved with burglary
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The Smith County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a wanted woman.
Officials are searching for April Nicole Moore.
She is wanted for the following offenses:
- Burglary with intent to commit assault
- Interference with emergency request for assistance
Moore is described as being 5' 4", weighing around 130 pounds, with blue eyes, and brown hair.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Deputy Josh Hill at 903-566-6600.
