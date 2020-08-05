Walmart announces drive-in movie theaters coming to East Texas this fall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Walmart announced on Wednesday the locations and dates for their pop-up, drive-in movie theaters in their parking lots. Below are the cities with Walmart locations that will screen movies:

Kilgore: October 13-14

Tyler: October 16-17, October 20-21

Tyler is included in the event and Walmart listed that movies will be played on October 16-17 as well as October 20-21. It did not list which location in Tyler will be used for the screenings.

Tickets for family movies such as “Black Panther,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Back to the Future,” and more will be free but must be requested in advance. The tickets will go on sale at 4 p.m. Central time Wednesday afternoon.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. on the dates above and the movie will begin at 7:30. Tickets cannot be purchased at the gate.

The events is taking place across 26 states beginning next week and will finish at the end of October.

There’s never been a better time for a drive-in. 😄 Get ready for some family fun in the parking lot of 160 stores nationwide with ~free~ movies like Black Panther, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Back to the Future, and more. #WalmartDriveIn — Walmart (@Walmart) August 5, 2020

“Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we’re hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said in a statement last month.