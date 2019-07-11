Walgreens store coming to Jacksonville, no open date set

Breaking News
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – One of the oldest and most-known businesses in America will be coming to Jacksonville.

Walgreens is headed to the Tomato Capital of the World.

According to the President of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation James Hubbard, the store will be opening at the former Jack-In-The-Box at the corner of Jackson and Tena streets.

Hubbard says there is no set date on when the store will be open to the public, but said it will be a “smaller, footprint store.” These are similar to Walgreens that operate just as pharmacies.

