VOTING MACHINE GLITCHES: Experts urge voters to double-check ballots Video

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The Texas Secretary of State's office says beware before you vote.

Some voting machines have been glitching when a person is straight ticket casting.

According to an election advisory issued by Keith Ingram, Director of Elections for the State of Texas, some people voting on Hart eSlate machines have reported that the machine has changed one or more of their votes when they voted a straight ticket.

"Specifically, the Hart eSlate system uses a keyboard with an “Enter” button and a selection wheel button. The “Enter” button on a Hart eSlate selects a voter’s choice. The selection wheel button on a Hart eSlate allows the voter to move up and down the ballot. It is important when voting on a Hart eSlate machine for the voter to use one button or the other and not both simultaneously, and for the voter to not hit the “Enter” button or use the selection wheel button until a page is fully rendered. A voter should note the response to the voter’s action on the keyboard prior to taking another keyboard action. It is also important for the voter to verify their selections are correct before casting their ballot. Step-by-step instructions for the use of a Hart e-Slate machine are available on VoteTexas.gov."

Here in East Texas, the Hart eSlate machines are used in Gregg, Cherokee and Nacogdoches Counties.

Elections officials in Gregg County say they haven't had any of these issues reported, but they still advise voters to always to always review your ballot before submitting it.

"The machines are pretty user friendly, so don't worry about that part of it," said Marilyn Wills of the League of Women Voters. "And they're not connected to the internet so don't worry about that."

james slattery, texas civil rights project

"What we're urging people to do is to make sure they review their choices on the ballot's summary page before they click cast ballot to make sure their choices reflect who they want to vote for and if they see any issue to right away flag an election worker," said James Slattery with the Texas Civil Rights Project.

For those of you who have not yet cast your vote, there are several election protection hotlines to help make the voting process safe and smooth.

The League of Women Voters lists these hotlines on its Vote411 webpage:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683)

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (en Español)

1-888-API-VOTE (Asian multilingual assistance)

1-844-YALLA-US (Arabic)

The Texas Secretary of State's number is 800-252-VOTE(8683)

Or contact your local elections officials.