Volunteers rebuild Quitman woman’s home, destroyed by sewage

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman is getting a second chance after volunteers are helping her rebuild her home that was destroyed by sewage water making it unlivable for her grandson and herself.

It was back in 2018 when a normal day turned into a nightmare for Deborah Terrell who found water and sewage destroying her home.

“My bathtub in the other bathroom wouldn’t drain so I could take a shower and I called the plumber out and he’s the one that told me we had three inches of sewage in here,” said Terrell.

It all started in the bathroom of a spare bedroom when suddenly the water flowed through the entire house.

“I can’t believe it happened and we didn’t see it,” she said. “Just bubbling out, very slowly, probably been leaking for months or more.”

When it all started, no one could step foot in the home without wearing a mask and a hazmat suit. It would soon become a bigger project than renovating the bathroom.

“We came out and we accessed the situation first and we came back and we removed the sheetrock that had been affected, we cleaned up all the furniture that had been destroyed,” she said. “Now we’re waiting for some funds to come through.”

That’s when one local group stepped in to help the family who had lost everything.

“We just advocate and solicit donors that have donated to us in the past and the community at large and let them know there is somebody in need that needs the communities help,” said Stanley Cofer, Empowerment Corporation and Development.

They helped her feel loved and at home again.

“You have to be positive. I’m positive it’s all going to work out and we’ll be back in our house in the next two months,” said Terrell.

She currently lives in a rental property but hopes she can call her house a home again.