VOICE YOUR THOUGHTS: Tyler holding public meeting on 2020 budget

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council will be holding a public meeting to the 2020 budget, proposed by Ed Broussard, Tyler city manager.

“This budget continues our tradition of responsible government spending while accounting for necessary public safety and infrastructure improvements,” said Mayor Martin Heines.

Dates:

Wednesday, August 28 at 9:00 a.m.

Wednesday, September 11 at 9:00 a.m.

The proposed budget includes a sales tax that consists of 42% of the general fund, which provides services such as police, fire, library, and parks.

Property taxes make up 31% of the general fund. On Monday, Tyler’s City Council approved to increase rates from 33.7 cents to 34.5 cents per $100 of value.

The increase will be used to fund street maintenance and public safety services.

“Public safety and economic competitiveness are dependent upon smooth, functional roadways,” said Broussard. “We have built a sustainable Quality Street Commitment fund that will improve our streets for future generations.”

The remaining funds will be distributed to police and fire. The city proposes the addition of two new patrol officers and two new firefighters by spring 2020. They also want to give a 1.5% raise to police and fire responders.

“We allocate 69% of our General Fun for Public Safety, more than any other regional city,” said Heines. “This allocation helps us address the need for critical public safety services as the city continues to grow.”

Additionally, the city will invest $167,582 toward the maintenance and repair of city park facilities including the Glass Community Center and city parking meters.

“We are able to keep our tax rate low and build for tomorrow mainly because we decided six years ago to eliminate our bond debt and pay cash for capital projects, using a dedicated half-cent from sales tax generated within our community,” said Broussard. “The half-cent sales tax has been vital to building new roads and facilities, improving parks, investing in drainage, and rebuilding city streets.

After a collection of thoughts from the public, the council will vote on the approved budget on Wednesday, September 25.

