Visually impaired Texan shares his experience amid COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – As coverage of the coronavirus continues, it is important to never forget the people it directly impacts. For one West Texas man, he says he found himself homebound, out of a job, with no place to go.

“My life has come to an abrupt halt, said Kevin Brown. “You know, you have to pay the bills and the rent still. If you don’t have any income, you have to try to think of something else. I’m relying on my pension mostly, I guess. That’s it. I have neighbors that help.”

Brown was a part-time employee at the West Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. On the weekends, he pursued his passion for music performing at local restaurants. He has been furloughed from his part-time job and does not know when he will return to his musical performances.

It’s pretty rough trying to stay positive and not getting depressed. You know, that’s another thing,” said Brown.

When it rains, it pours. Brown, now having lost two relatives to COVID-19, is scared to risk his own life by walking out into the unknown.

“We’re living in it. Our humanity is in one of those points in our lives that we’ll remember in the history books for years.

He says his biggest fear is opening up too soon and finding ourselves back at square one. Living with total blindness, he says his biggest challenge now is maintaining sanitation. Keeping his house and himself protected is not always easy.

“I’m used to being stationary for long periods of time, so that doesn’t bother me too much. But I don’t really go anywhere. I don’t want to take that risk, you know.”

Brown says, like many others, he is ready to get back to work. He currently spends his days writing music and waiting for his new normal.