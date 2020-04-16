Virtual race scheduled to help children maintain a healthy lifestyle while social distancing

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Healthy Kids Running Series is converting its outdoor five-week spring series into a virtual program.

The program is aimed at inspiring kids age 2-14 to believe in themselves and lead an active healthy lifestyle.

Children compete each week on a course of their choosing while their parents record the times on a Google form. At the end of the series, participants will pick up their medal & T-Shirt during designated times.

Registration is $35 for the virtual five-week series.

The Healthy Kids Running Series impacts more than 60,000 youth runners in 300+ communities across the United States. The program engages communities and families by providing an inclusive youth running experience, inspiring kids to believe in themselves and lead active healthy lifestyles. You can learn more at www.HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org.