Virginia Woman killed after being struck by car on US 259 in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman from Virginia Beach, Virginia was struck and killed by an oncoming car while attempting cross US 259 around three miles north of Nacogdoches, according to DPS officials.

On October 12, around 8 p.m., Brooke Texler, 41, reportedly attempted to cross all lanes of US 259 from east to west when she was struck by a Chevrolet in the southbound lane.

The Kailyn Lewis, 20, of Nacogdoches was traveling south on the outside lane when she hit Texler.

Texler was pronounced at the scene by the Nacogdoches County Justice of Peace.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated with more additional information.

