VIRAL VIDEO: 6-year-old Texas girl with cerebral palsy walks for first time ever

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – A Texas mom and her 6-year-old-daughter with cerebral palsy took her first-ever steps without the help of her walker.

Love Janae filmed the video of her daughter Love at their home down in Austin.

The video has quickly gone viral and has been shared on Facebook more than 24,000 times over the weekend.

“Most of you know my daughter has cerebral palsy and needs her Walker to get around,” Janae wrote on Facebook. “She decided to get up and try walking without her walker and braces. My hero is not someone older than me, it’s my 6-year-old princess.”