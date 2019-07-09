Viewers denied local emergency news, holiday specials due to DIRECTV

Viewers across the United States have expressed their outrage at AT&T/DIRECTV following their removal of scores of local Nexstar Broadcasting television stations which began on the Fourth of July.

Many could not view their favorite holiday specials for the Fourth of July across more than 97 media markets in the country.

More importantly, viewers cannot view local emergency news during severe weather.

In Bakersfield, subscribers were unable to receive updates during the largest earthquake California has suffered in 20 years.

Yesterday alone, viewers were denied access to over 530 hours of local news, They are also missing their favorite network affiliated shows.

Nexstar has been acting in good faith, while DIRECTV has rejected an offer to extend its current agreement so that negotiations could continue.

DIRECTV is routinely involved in contract disputes with content providers. They have threatened blackout from Viacom, SJL Broadcasting/Lilly Broadcasting, and others. During the first week of June, viewers of 20 non-Nexstar stations lost access to local and network content.

Consumers and viewers affected by AT&T/DIRECTV’s blackout can contact AT&T/DIRECTV directly at 208 South Akard Street, Dallas, TX 75202 and by phone at 855-567-1569 or 210-821-4105.