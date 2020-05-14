VIDEO: Texas police officers barely avoid out of control 18-wheeler

BELTON, Texas (KETK) – A group of Belton Police officers are thankful this morning that no one was seriously hurt after a close call with an out-of-control 18-wheeler.

Dashcam video shows the officers working a crash site of another truck on Tuesday. But then, the second 18-wheeler goes over a highway median.

The officers get out of the way just before the truck barrels through.

The wreck was on I-35 just outside of Belton, near Temple.

Footage of the crash was posted on the department Facebook page warning drivers should match their speed to the current weather conditions.

