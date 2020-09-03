VIDEO: Roads, creeks overflow in Longview as rain pours through East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Rain continues to pour in Thursday morning and many streets and creeks throughout in East Texas are flooding.

Longview police and fire crews are responding to multiple streets overflowing with water. Multiple cars have had to be pulled out of roadways due to stalls.

The following roads are currently closed due to flooding in the Longview area:

High & Cotton

Mobberly & Methvin

Green & Mopac

West Marshall Avenue

Ward Street

1000 block of Sabine Street

The video below shows the extent of creeks and roads experiencing overflow Thursday morning. All the footage is courtesy of Robert Peacock.

Thousands of East Texans continue to be without power, with many customers in Tyler and Longview still in the dark. Some of the biggest areas affected included: