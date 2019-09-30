Veterans across the nation find common ground on East Texas golf course

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Veterans from across the country found common ground in East Texas over the weekend. They went out to the Cascades golf course for leisure and also to learn from those who best understand their journey. This was thanks to the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation.

One person who attended is Bryan Anderson who is an Iraq veteran.

“I’m a triple amputee,” Anderson said. “I got blown up in Iraq about 14 years ago this October.”

It’s people like Bryan that benefited from a weekend getaway on the golf course, escaping the past and playing for the present.

“This happened, it’s there, this is how I am,” Anderson said. “You move on and create the life you want to live and enjoy life. You’re supposed to enjoy life.”

And that’s exactly what they did. The course became the common ground for heroes during a retreat from the Texas Wounded Warrior foundation.

“As human beings, we all thrive off of each other, and this is another way to get people in similar situations to thrive together.” Bryan Anderson, triple amputee veteran

It’s also an opportunity for veterans like Robert Young to get out and active with those that can relate to his journey.

“Sometimes I’d like to isolate myself, not engage the public, and that’s very dangerous. So to have these opportunities to engage with everybody is very therapeutic.” Robert Young, marine veteran

“I would just like to tell any former service member or warrior that is isolating to get out, engage with your community and these service organizations,” Young said.

Organizations like the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, provide services like this and just doing their part to serve those who served. To learn more about the foundation or to donate to their cause, click here.

To learn more about the journey of Bryan Anderson, visit his website here for a powerful video of his story.

