Velma Penny Elementary school reopens after closing due to COVID-19

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Velma Penny Elementary announced that they will reopen after closing their doors back in August.

The school announced that they will follow their COVID protocol to help their students and staff stay healthy.

They ask that parents continue to screen their children daily to help by keeping a child home if they are sick.

“I also want to say thank you again for your patience as we all work through Canvas! It is a learning curve for both students and teachers (and parents). Please continue to let your teachers know your feedback. It helps to know what has worked well and what has not. This helps us get better! We are continuing to fine tune as we learn more, so thank you for your help in this process!” Kaela Deslatte, Principal of Velma Penny Elementary School

The school will reopen on September 8th on Tuesday.

Parents are asked to fill out a daily student health screening form.

On Tuesday, the school will release a progess report.

For at-home requests and requests for return to campus, you can fill out the request to transition to virtual learning. There will be a $20 iPad usage fee for at-home learners.