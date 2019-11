VAN ZANDT, Texas (KETK) – According to the Grand Saline Sun, a high-speed pursuit was underway on 1-20 eastbound.

The suspect allegedly committed aggravated assault on an officer when he stole her patrol car.

The suspect wrecked the vehicle near Hwy 16 and ran through the woods leading to police conducting a manhunt.

At 4:49 p.m., police detained the suspect.