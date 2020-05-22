Van ISD providing free iPads, Chromebooks for students to promote learning

VAN ISD, Texas (KETK) – In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Van ISD wants to make sure every student has access to education when they need it most.

With the support of the superintendent, the school board decided to purchase electronic devices for all students in the district.

iPads will be provided to students in Kindergarten through fifth grade and students in sixth through 12th grade will receive touch-screen Chromebooks.

All of the devices will be equipped with LTE service to eliminate any stress of finding dependable wireless internet.

“You know when all this stuff hit in March it took everyone, every district in the whole country by surprise, and we responded. Going into this next school year our hope and our prayer is that we go back to normal, but what if something does happen. What if we don’t? What if one of our teachers comes down with cCOVID or one of our students,” said Don Dunn, Superintendent of Van ISD.

The district will purchase more than 2,300 devices for students and teachers which will be distributed in August regardless of whether the school year starts on campus.