Van ISD adds therapy dog to help lower student anxiety

VAN, Texas (KETK) – Van ISD has a new, good girl named Maggie Mae joining its staff, the school district announced on Wednesday.

Van added a therapy dog who is certified through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. The school added her because “studies have proven that even a short amount of time with a dog can decrease levels of anxiety and increase emotional security.”

Maggie Mae is an Aussie Doodle and has received all her vaccinations. She is also taking preventive medicine for heartworm, fleas, and ticks.