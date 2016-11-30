UT’s D’Onta Foreman to forego senior season, declare for NFL draft

The Texas Longhorns will have to do without their record-setting running back in 2017.
On Wednesday, D’Onta Foreman announced he would forego his senior season at The University of Texas to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft.
Foreman was joined by his brother and teammate, Armanti, when he announced his decision during a press conference.
This year, Foreman rushed for 2,000 yards in 11 games.
The star running back lead the nation with 184.4 YPG, which ranked 10th-best in a single season in NCAA history. Foreman recorded 13 straight 100-yard games, the longest active streak in the FBS. This also broke Earl Campbell’s previous record of 11 consecutive 100-yard games.
Foreman rushed for the most yards in the nation in 2016 with 2,028. Only former Longhorn Ricky Williams has rushed for more yards in a season in UT history.
“He has so much passion for the game
“He has so much passion for the game
In his career as a Longhorn, Foreman racked up 2,782 yards and 20 touchdowns.