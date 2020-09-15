UT Tyler to honor East Texas nurses with ’24-Hours of Thanks’ event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler will be honoring East Texas nurses with a 24-hour appreciation event later this week.

Represenatives of the school will be at local Tyler hospitals for 24 during all shifts to distribute tokens of appreciation to honor their hard work.

The event will run from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday. Below are a list of times and locations where the event will be held:

Tyler

UT Health East Texas – Between the main entrance and parking garage. Dr. Tidwell will be distributing bags at 1 p.m. Wednesday

– Between the main entrance and parking garage. Dr. Tidwell will be distributing bags at 1 p.m. Wednesday CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances – corner of Heart Hospital parking lot on East Dawson Street. Dr. Tidwell will be distributing bags at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

– corner of Heart Hospital parking lot on East Dawson Street. Dr. Tidwell will be distributing bags at 12 p.m. Wednesday. UT Health North Campus – near Parking Lot A and Building G

Palestine

Palestine Regional Medical Center – in front of the building near the ER

Longview