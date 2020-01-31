UT Tyler students, faculty partner with City of Tyler to design 50 miles of bike lanes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Engineering students and faculty from the University of Texas at Tyler have partnered with city officials to introduce the Tyler Bike Stripes project to the public.

The project was made possible through a research agreement and federal grant in the amount of $186,469.

The project provides 50 miles of bike lanes throughout the city and identifies 11 potential routes.

An open house was held on Thursday where Tyler residents were able to give their opinion on the proposed bike lanes and how they think it will affect the area.

KETK spoke with the City engineer and she said the new lanes are expected to connect major landmarks.

“The hope here is that we can connect residential neighborhoods throughout the city to various landmarks throughout the city the city whether that be the school districts or the hospital districts or downtown, parks, you know whatever the case may be, we’re really trying to get a full city-wide network,” said Lisa Crossman.

The routes are as follows:

Route 1 – From UT Tyler along Old Omen Road, McDonald Road, Golden Road, Devine Street and Mahon Road to Tyler Junior College

Route 1a – Along Lazy Creek Drive, Calloway Road, Lake Vista Circle, Lake Forest Drive, Oak Village Drive, Woods Boulevard, Long Leaf Drive, Winding Way and Eastwood Boulevard to Old Omen Road

Route 2 – From Loop 323 along Garden Valley Road and W. Oakwood Street to the Oakwood Cemetery; From N. Glenwood Boulevard along Forest Avenue and S. Lyons Avenue to S. Parkdale Drive; From Forest Avenue along W. Erwin Street to Confederate Avenue

Route 3 – From Loop 323 along Paluxy Drive, DeCharles Street, Amherst Street and Donnybrook Avenue to Houston Street

Route 4 – From Loop 323 along Bellwood Road and Houston street to S. Vine Avenue; From Shaw Street along S. Lyons Avenue to Bellwood Road

Route 5 – From Cambridge Road, along Yale Drive, Heritage Drive, Baylor Drive, Karen Drive, Powell Drive, Barbee Drive and Sutherland Drive to E. Grande Boulevard; From Rose Rudman Park along Donnybrook Avenue to Amherst Street

Route 6 – From Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard along Palace Avenue, Harmony Street, Border Avenue, W. Queen Street, N. Ross Avenue, W. Bow Street, Moore Avenue to W. Oakwood Street

Route 7 – From Old Jacksonville Highway. along Dueling Oaks, Cherryhill Drive, Hollystone Drive, Pinehurst Street, Hollytree Circle, Woodlands Drive, Hollytree Drive, Rieck Road, Cloverdale Drive, Trenton Drive, Timberwilde Drive, Old Bullard Road and Shelley Drive to Driftwood Lane; From Shelley Drive along Brookside Drive and Fair Lane to Sunnybrook Drive

Route 8 – From Loop 323 along N. Broadway Avenue, W. 32nd Street, Glass Avenue and W. 28th Street to Mamie G. Griffin Elementary School; From Texas College along W. 29th to Glass Avenue; From W. 24th Street along N. Palace Avenue to W. 29th Street

Route 9 – From Donnybrook Avenue along Amherst Street and Sunnybrook Drive to Frankston Highway.; From Sunnybrook Drive along Camellia Street, W. Azalea Drive, Terre Haute Drive and San Jacinto Drive to Milam Drive; From W. Houston Street along S. Chilton Avenue, W. 6th Street and Robertson Avenue to Sunnybrook Drive

Route 10 – From Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard along Winona Avenue, E. Hillsboro Avenue, Church Avenue and Pabst Avenue to E. Queen Street

Route 11 – From Loop 323 along E. Erwin Street to S. Beckham Avenue; From E. Erwin Street along Palmer Avenue to Devine Street

Hub – Along Houston Street, S. Fannin Avenue, W. Erwin Street, W. Ferguson Street, N. Bonner Avenue and S. Vine Avenue