UT Tyler students raise concerns, start petition about combined graduation ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KEKT) – A Student at the University of Texas at Tyler has started a petition regarding the recent change to their spring graduation ceremony.

The school has decided to hold the event outdoors at the new Patriot Plaza. The ceremony will also be held as one large event instead of separating students by degrees and specialties.

Rachel Barbey started the petition on change.org which currently has over 2,750 signatures.

The University said they are aware of the student’s concerns and are working with the student government association.

The extended Patriot Plaza has the capacity to bring the whole UT Tyler family together to celebrate the most significant event of our univeristy – the graduation of our students. The strength of our institutions is amplified when we are togther, and the current number of smaller ceremonies made that difficult. Statement from UT Tyler

The university plans to release another statement soon.