UT Tyler student remembered after motorcycle crash claimed life

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After a motorcycle wreck led to the death of a UT Tyler student last week, the community is remembering him through a memorial held Tuesday evening.

28-year-old Bruno Cunha died after hitting a minivan near Loop 323 and University Boulevard.

Cunha was from Brazil and earning a degree in civil engineering. Many of his friends remember him as an ‘incredible soul’.

“While people from Houston, from Columbia from the world reaching to me asking me questions about him and giving me stories and it’s just amazing how many people are contributing to this, it just makes me really happy,” said Christian Castro.

Friends and family are asking for help donating to his funeral, which can be found HERE.