UT Tyler student organizes protest as hundreds gather in downtown Tyler in wake of George Floyd’s death

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It was the third night of protests in Tyler that ended in peace as the community voiced their concerns that have sparked after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Hundreds gathered on the square in downtown Tyler to march to the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, chanting and shouting for change.

“This man will no longer be able to see another holiday, or anything, all because of senseless violence,” said Delia Gray, a protestor.

The leader behind the protest, UT Tyler student Kierra Green, organized the event believing it is a time to stand up for something they believe in.

“What will it take for people to say I hear you, you matter, I see you, I’m there for you, just because you look different from me, we’re both human beings and you deserve the same equalities that I deserve,” said Green.

To prevent accidents and promote peace, Tyler Police were seen blocking off several streets to clear the way for protestors.

“What I’m proud of is that it’s mostly young people out here, and it’s peaceful…real peaceful,” said Smith County Constable Bobby Garmon.

Many believe it is important to show how all races and ethnicities can come together with one voice.

“Things have just gotten so bad and for my 11-year-old sister to text me yesterday and say, ‘Justice send me a video of you saying Black Lives Matter, meant to me that I needed to do more,'” said Justice Robinson, another protestor.

More protests are expected to happen in East Texas after a prayer vigil took place on Tuesday morning and the Jacksonville Police Department preparing to block off streets Wednesday.