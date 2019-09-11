UT Tyler seeks participants for ‘Born to Read’ program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler is seeking participants for its ‘Born to Read’ literacy program.

The program is in its third year and promotes early childhood literacy in East Texas.

“The purpose of this program is to encourage children’s early language and literacy skills, while also helping parents understand their critical role as their child’s first and most valuable teacher,” said Dr. Kouider Mokhtari, UT Tyler Anderson-Vukelja-Wright Endowed Professor of Literacy Education.

“We provide parents with training and an initial tool kit of books and resources that help and encourage them to raise children as readers,” said Dr. M. Sathyamoorthy, UT Tyler professor of mechanical engineering, who has coordinated support for the program from the Tyler Sunrise Rotary Club.

The ‘Born to Program’ is designed for expectant mothers, parents, and legal guardians of children up to three years old. The program is free to the first 25 participants.

Registration ends Monday, September 30. Participants will be involved in the program until June 30, 2020.

To register or for more information, contact Azalia Perez, aperez18@patriots.uttyler.edu or 903.566.7016.