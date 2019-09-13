UT Tyler presents “The Opioid Overdose Crisis” seminar featuring former NFL speaker

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler is a seminar called “The Opioid Overdose Crisis” that will speak on the dangers of opioid addiction.

The seminar is on Tuesday, September 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and registration is not required.

The presentation is followed by an interactive panel with the opportunity for questions and answers.

Topics include the public health impact of chronic pain and the opioid overdose crisis in the nation. Information also includes how to identify the role of the healthcare providers and the community.

Partnering with UT Tyler is the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the East Texas Opioid and Substance Abuse Control Committee.

The guest speaker for the seminar is Randy Grimes, a native of Tyler and former NFL player. He is now an addiction and recovery advocate with his own testimony to tell.