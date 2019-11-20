UT Tyler nursing students attend ‘Dementia Boot Camp’ to raise awareness in the community

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Earlier on Tuesday, nursing students from The University of Texas at Tyler attended “Dementia Boot Camp” learning about relevant information regarding the mental illness through a virtual tour and lecture series.

The event was held by the Alzheimer’s Alliance that hopes to raise awareness of the disease from the school to the community.

Experts say more people are at a risk for the disease due to people living longer and doctor’s diagnoses improving. Coordinators of the event say that its important to understand what these patients are going through.

“Right now there is no cure for Alzheimer’s, we have 5.8 million people diagnosed in the united states, and that’s just Alzheimer’s,” said Luanne Harms, social worker. “The nursing students are going to come across this because the baby boomers are getting older.”