UT Tyler moves summer classes online, commencement to be held Sept. 11 and 12

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler has changed class expectations in response to the coronavirus crisis.

A release sent out to students on Wednesday, April 8 mentioned all in-person classes held during the summer will be moved to an online format.

Spring commencement has been moved to Sept. 11 and 12 and students who finish coursework during the summer session has the option to walk the stage in September or fall 2020.

For more information, you can visit the UT Tyler website HERE.