UT Tyler, Kilgore College announce partnership to provide pre-nursing courses to Longview area

TYLER, Texas (News Release) – The University of Texas at Tyler and Kilgore College have announced a partnership to provide pre-nursing courses to students starting spring 2020, according to a press release from UT Tyler.

The courses will be offered by Kilgore College at the UT Tyler Longview University Center campus.

“The Longview University Center is a community resource, and this is a perfect example of the community utilizing that resource,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost and vice president for academic affairs. “We are working together to reach a common goal, which is educating the region.”

Classes offered:

Elementary Statistical Methods – 16-week course (6:00 – 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday)

Human Anatomy & Physiology I – 8-week hybrid course (5:30 – 7:50 p.m.)

Human Anatomy & Physiology II – 8-week hybrid course (5:30 – 7:50 p.m.)

“Nursing is such a high-demand program in East Texas, and we greatly appreciate partners like Kilgore College that join UT Tyler in helping to address this need,” said Sherry Howard, UT Tyler LUC director. “We are pleased to welcome Kilgore College to share our facilities.”

“This partnership will not only be more convenient for students, but it will also likely lead to great student success,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, Kilgore College president. “Studies show that creating more seamless transitions from community college to university increases student retention. We are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to our students.”