UT Tyler, Jacksonville College to enter partnership

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler and Jacksonville College will sign a partnership agreement the school administrations hope will streamline the student transfer process in East Texas.

“With the partnership, undergraduate students from Jacksonville College can complete an associate degree and transfer into undergraduate programs at UT Tyler to complete a bachelor’s degree without loss of credit or recognition for approved courses,” said Beverley Golden, senior director of media relations at UT Tyler.

The schools will sign the agreement on Monday at 2 p.m. in the Jacksonville College Student Center.

“We strengthen our region by increasing the number of residents who hold college or university degrees,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost and vice president for academic affairs. “The partnership allows both institutions to make those degrees more accessible.”

The schools will develop online transfer planning guides to ensure that the courses listed are transferred between institutions.

“As an alumna of UT Tyler for both my undergraduate and graduate degrees, I am well acquainted with the quality education UT Tyler provides,” said Marolyn Welch, Jacksonville College vice president for academic affairs and academic dean. “I could not be more pleased that Jacksonville College students will be afforded an accessible transition to the next phase of their educational journey right here in the East Texas region and at such a prestigious institution as UT Tyler.”