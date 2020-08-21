UT Tyler enrolls largest number of first-time-in-college students

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler set a new record by enrolling its largest number of first-time-in-college students.

According to a release from the school, more than 1,000 high school graduates will begin their college careers at UT Tyler. There has been a 15% increase since last year beating their previous record in Fall 2018.

On Friday morning, UT Tyler President Michael Tidwell announced during the annual Faculty and Staff Convocation that 1,031 first-time-in-college students enrolled as of this week.

The term “first-time-in-college” refers to students who have completed high school but who have not yet enrolled full-time in college. Many students who have taken dual credit, AP testing and other early credit programs have accumulated enough credits to be classified as sophomores when starting at UT Tyler.

“We are excited to be here for new students as they pursue their dreams. Safety continues to be very important to us. University faculty and staff worked hard all summer to implement a hybrid model that offers appropriate pandemic precautions and still provides the educational value of face-to-face classes.” Lucas Roebuck, Vice President for Marketing and Chief Communications Officer

The release states that complete, final enrollment numbers will be released on the University’s official census date, September 4th.

For information about the University’s plan for safe classes this fall, visit: https://www.uttyler.edu/reboot/