UT Tyler donates medical supplies to Tyler Fire Department after coronavirus sparks shortage

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- With concerns over the coronavirus, many people have stocked up on items like toilet paper, gloves, and masks. While people are preparing for the unknown, our first responders are low on supplies that help them do their job.

To help fill those gaps, UT Tyler gifted the Tyler Fire Department with medical supplies, Thermometers, hand-made disinfectant wipes, and an assortment of other equipment. The department says these supplies came at a critical moment during a time of uncertainty.

“With the storage, we’ve been told that’s usually what it is ‘Sir, we’re sorry we just don’t have that right now’. For this to come up today, it was perfect timing, it’s greatly appreciated,” said Assistant Chief Michael Frost.

The Director of Facilities Management at UT Tyler, Andrew Krouse said his staff is here to help East Texans.

“We’re here to support all of East Texas, so if somebody has a need, we’ll do what we can. We are running low on our own products. We do have to take care of our own students, faculty, and staff. We are happy to help East Texans any way we can,” he said.

The Tyler Fire Department receives over 12,000 calls a year, which means these products will be used to protect each of their members.