UT Tyler awarded $300K in CARES Act funding to boost local economy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EPA) is awarding $300,000 to the University of Texas at Tyler to boost their support in economic development strategies in response to COVID-19.

This investment comes at a crucial time to help Texas’ and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “We are pleased to make this investment in the University of Texas at Tyler’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by working directly with the Economic Development Councils, Chambers of Commerce, and Small Business Development Centers to help them identify their unique challenges and better position themselves to retain their current business ecosystems. Dana Gartzke

UT Tyler is one of the more than 850 grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.