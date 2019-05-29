UT Tyler announces new director of Longview University Center

The University of Tyler announces Sherry Howard will begin June 1st as the new Director of the Longview University Center.

“Mrs. Howard has extensive experience working with corporate and academic entities to build programs needed by local community,“ said Dr. Colleen Swain, UT Tyler associate provost fo undergraduate and online education. “We are pleased to bring her experience and expertise to the Longview community.“

Howard was previously employed at a college in Arkansas serving as the associate vice president for workforce and advancement.

Howard holds a master of business administration and a bachelor of business administration.

“I am deeply honored and excited to have the opportunity to serve as the director of UT Tyler’s Longview University Center.“

UT Tyler offers 80 undergraduate and graduate degree programs with more than 10,000 students throughout four campuses.